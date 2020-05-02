China Refuses To Cooperate With WHO Investigation Of Wuhan Origin

The World Health Organization recently spoke out against China for refusing to let the agency investigate the origins of the coronavirus.

This is the first time that the WHO has ever spoken against Communist China.

I’m wondering if Trump’s threat to cut off money because of The WHO coverup had anything to do with it.

In an interview with Sky News Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) representative Dr. Gauden Galea stated the group has not been allowed to join Beijing’s probe despite its repeated requests. He went on to say WHO experts are convinced the virus was not manufactured and originated in Wuhan. However, they still need to investigate logs from two Wuhan laboratories. Dr. Galea stressed it’s crucial to fully understand how the virus broke out in order to prevent future pandemics. “The origins of the virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied,” he explained. “Priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent the re-occurrence, you don’t want this whole thing to happen all over again.”

Regarding the early days of when the virus broke out in China, Dr. Galea went on to say the WHO only knows what China has reported. He added that it’s likely there were many more cases of coronavirus in early January than Chinese authorities let on.

