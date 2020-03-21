China Apologizes To Whistleblower Doctor Who Warned Of Coronavirus In Early 2020

A couple things to learn here.

First, Communist China is communist. That goes with all of the evils associated with that system.

Second, even the Communists couldn’t suppress the truth forever. Better come clean.

The Chinese government has issued a “solemn apology” to the family of a doctor who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus at the beginning of the year. On Friday, reports stated the government exonerated and apologized to the family of Dr. Li Wenliang, who passed away from the virus about six weeks ago.

People’s Daily, China on Twitter Wuhan police announced to revoke the reprimand order against Dr. Li Wenliang and solemnly apologize to Li’s family. As an ophthalmologist in Wuhan, Li warned the public of #Coronavirus outbreak in Dec, 2019 and died of #Covid_19 infection later

The 34-year-old had been accused of spreading rumors when he warned of the emerging virus. He was also threatened with arrest by police in Wuhan. By the time he died, the virus had already killed hundreds. News of his death sparked worldwide anger against the communist government and its control over information. President Trump recently rebuked the country for withholding information about the virus, which he said “could have been stopped in its tracks.” He went on to say his travel ban on China prevented tens of thousands of new cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

https://www.oann.com/china-apologizes-to-whistleblower-doctor-who-warned-of-coronavirus-in-early-2020/