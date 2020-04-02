Chiefs want more info on COVID-19 patients

Do people have an absolute right to privacy? Clearly not.

Pullman emergency responders urge county to release more details about those infected

Pullman police and fire department officials are urging Whitman County Public Health to release more information about the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Troy Henderson, director of Whitman County Public Health, spoke during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting about the county’s policy regarding releasing information, such as what cities the patients live in.

He said the county is concerned about the privacy of the patients, especially if they live in a small town where community members are more likely to find out who is sick.

Whitman County is urging people to monitor their health under the assumption that COVID-19 is present in their community.

Pullman Fire Department Chief Mike Heston said he believes first responders have the right to that patient information. He said knowing their whereabouts will help first responders better protect themselves when responding to emergency calls.

“I think it’s critical to our operations that we know where these people are,” Heston said.

Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins echoed Heston’s remarks.

“I think it’s a matter of safety and health for our staff to have that information,” Jenkins said.



Henderson said first responders should prepare for every emergency call under the assumption that the resident has COVID-19.