Keep defunding the police and see what happens.

A 14-year-old is shot in the stomach, and a 15-year-old is dead.

Chicago Suffers Another Weekend Of Violence, Including Rush Hour Shooting On Major Highway Chicago, in the midst of a dramatic spike in shootings and homicides, has once again had a record-setting weekend of violence, this time involving a rush-hour shootout on a crowded major highway. “So far this weekend, 47 people have been shot, seven fatally in violence across the city,” ABC 7 Chicago reported Sunday.