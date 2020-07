Chicago: 79 shot, 15 killed over 4th of July weekend; 11 victims were minors, 2 of whom died

Guess what happens when you pull the police out?

Fourth of July weekend in Chicago saw 79 people shot, including 11 minors, and 15 killed in gunfire. Two children were among the dead.

https://disrn.com/news/15-killed-79-shot-in-chicago-over-fourth-of-july-weekend/