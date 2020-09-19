Check Your Privilege! U. of Wisconsin Grad Student and Teaching Assistant Resigns After Lying About Being Black

But it worked for Elizabeth Warren!
A grad student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has resigned as a teaching assistant after admitting to fraudulently claiming “Person of Color” status.
The grad student, CV Vitolo-Haddad who, of course, uses the gender non-binary pronouns they/them, admitted that she/they/whomever, lied about being both black and Hispanic to gain social justice victimhood points.
In their (her) first apology they (she) stated: “I have let guesses about my ancestry become answers I wanted but couldn’t prove.”
There’s a rash of such stories. Just a couple weeks ago a George Washington professor of African History admitted that she had lied about being black and then chose to cancel herself.
https://notthebee.com/article/check-your-privilege-university-of-wisconsin-grad-student-and-teaching-assistant-lies-about-being-black-resigns/