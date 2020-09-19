Check Your Privilege! U. of Wisconsin Grad Student and Teaching Assistant Resigns After Lying About Being Black

But it worked for Elizabeth Warren!D36a167b a962 492d 88cf 9e19484c30d5

A grad student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has resigned as a teaching assistant after admitting to fraudulently claiming “Person of Color” status.

The grad student, CV Vitolo-Haddad who, of course, uses the gender non-binary pronouns they/them, admitted that she/they/whomever, lied about being both black and Hispanic to gain social justice victimhood points.

In their (her) first apology they (she) stated: “I have let guesses about my ancestry become answers I wanted but couldn’t prove.”

There’s a rash of such stories. Just a couple weeks ago a George Washington professor of African History admitted that she had lied about being black and then chose to cancel herself.

