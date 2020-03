Yesterday, the CDC released a report of the fatality outcomes of COVID-19. The findings were that fatality was highest in persons aged ≥85.

≥85: 10-27%

65-84: 3-11%

55-64: 1-3%

20-54: <1%

<20: none

This confirms what China experienced.

This leaves the question: why are we quarantining the entire population and hurting everyone when those ≥65 are the ones who need to be quarantined.

That’s the approach that the UK and Switzerland and Israel are taking.