CDC releases new guidelines saying you can vote in person if you have COVID

Voters have the right to vote even if they are sick or under quarantine for COVID-19, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency indicated that all persons who are sick or under quarantine should inform poll workers of their condition on arrival at the polling location.
They should also take the proper precautions including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting.
https://www.ajc.com/news/quarantined-sick-voters-can-go-to-polls-on-tuesday-cdc-says/ODA3NQ3X5BFNVOEAYNVWJCIT2M/