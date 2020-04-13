CDC Director Says Reopening Nation Will Be A ‘Step-By-Step Gradual Process’

Finally, someone is listening to reason. The fact that Pullman and Moscow were locked down just like Seattle and Boise makes zero sense.

CDC Director Robert Redfield recently weighed in on the process of reopening the nation’s economy following the decrease of coronavirus.

During an interview Monday,the doctor noted that “the pandemic has affected different parts of the country differently” and said “it’s important to look at the country as many different situations.” The official also said the nation is going to have to “aggressively employ” antibody testing as it begins to reopen.

Dr. Redfield said early case identification, isolation and contact tracing will be central to keeping the country running. He also emphasized getting the nation to reopen will be a process.

“There’s no doubt that we have to reopen correctly, it’s going to be a step-by-step gradual process that’s gotta be data driven,” he stated. “And as I said, I think it would be community-by-community, county-by-county.”

The CDC Director also thanked the American people for following social distancing guidelines and noted it has helped lead to “far less” deaths than anticipated.