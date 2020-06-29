CDC Antibody Studies Confirm Huge Gap Between COVID-19 Infections and Known Cases

Back in April, I estimated that the death rate from Covid-19 will be around 0.3% — close to a bad flu year. I’m sticking to that.

Newly published antibody test results from half a dozen parts of the country confirm that COVID-19 infections in the United States far outnumberconfirmed cases. The ratio of estimated infections to known cases in these studies, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday, range from 6 to 1 in Connecticut as of early May to 24 to 1 in Missouri as of late April.

These results confirm something we already knew: The COVID-19 infection fatality rate—deaths as a share of all infections—is much lower than the crude case fatality rate—deaths as a share of known cases. That is bound to be true when testing is limited and a virus typically produces mild or no symptoms. At the same time, the CDC’s antibody studies imply that efforts to control the epidemic through testing, isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing will not be very effective, since they reach only a small percentage of virus carriers.