CBS admits to using footage from Italy in NYC coronavirus report

Fake media, caught again.
CBS News has admitted that alarming footage of an overflowing ward used during a report on the coronavirus crisis in Big Apple hospitals was actually shot in Italy.
CBS’ breakfast show, “This Morning,” used the footage of a packed ward last Wednesday just after saying the pandemic’s epicenter was “found right here” in New York.
The same footage had been aired earlier by Sky News — which correctly identified it as one of Europe’s “most hard-hit” hospitals located in Bergamo, Lombardy.
During a Pandemic it is essential that the Media gives us real and accurate information. It’s completely irresponsible for @CBSNews to use footage from an Italian Hospital when talking about the outbreak in New York City. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/Essp4uEHle
Here’s the excuse:
“It was an editing mistake,” a CBS News spokesperson told Fox News. “We took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows.”
Uh-huh. Because it’s easy to mix up footage from Italy and New York.
