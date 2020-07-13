Catholic Churches Across The Country Burned, Vandalized Over The Weekend

This is just the start.

No Title Fr. John Currie leans over to touch the Virgin Mary statue at St. Peter’s Parish which was burned by vandals today on July 12, 2020 in Boston, MA. This is so sad 😔🙏 “Father, forgive them, they know not what they do.” – Jesus Christ @forthemartyrs pic.twitter.com/xYxxCTWcsF

Catholic Churches Across The Country Burned, Vandalized Over The Weekend At least four Catholic churches in four states were vandalized over the weekend in a string of attacks that have authorities wondering whether religious icons and statues are next to be targeted by anti-racism and “anti-fascist” protesters.