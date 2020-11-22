Californians say “NOPE” and take to the streets after 10 p.m. in defiance of Newsom’s corona curfew

No Title
What curfew? Massive crowd in Huntington Beach, CA protesting the statewide covid curfew that went into effect less than an hour ago. Live report coming up at 11p on @CBSLA #Curfew #covid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daT7usD4fu
No Title
Hundreds of #Trump supporters in Huntington Beach currently protesting against Newsom’s mandatory curfew. pic.twitter.com/3eAXAJSbxd
No Title
Strong presence of “Latinos for Trump” also showed up to the Huntington Beach Pier rally against @GavinNewsom . So far it was a peaceful rally. No arrests were made. However, not many face masks were worn. pic.twitter.com/AXLdlcNYtW
No Title
Huntington Beach,California is still supporting our President Donald Trump 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/umJOwEmX7e
No Title
Still going strong here in Huntington Beach, CA protesting Newsom’s “curfew.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/raCzuQkqNY