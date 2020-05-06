California Shopper Wears Ku Klux Klan Hood Instead of Mask

He’s definitely trying to make a statement. Not the way to protest masks.

In Santee, California, a Vons supermarket customer donned a Ku Klux Klan hood after the county ordered the public to wear protective masks against COVID-19.

However, Santee Mayor John Minto was quick to appear on air and make it clear that this kind of behavior wouldn’t be tolerated. He was joined by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the Anti-Defamation League, along with a representative from the Vons store where the incident took place. At the time of the incident, a Vons supervisor asked the customer (who was in the checkout line) to remove the Klan hood or leave at once. Other customers took photos of the shopper and circulated them on social media. No one else approached the shopper in the Klan hood.

Santee has a history of white supremacism, lending the city the nickname “Klantee.” The fact that no one said anything could be attributable to the fact that shoppers were shocked but not surprised. It could also be because in a time of uncertainty and rising tensions, fear might keep others away from approaching a man openly wearing a symbol of hate. As a former leader of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement, Jeff Schoep understands that fear is a key motivator behind extremist propaganda:

