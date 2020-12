California Sheriff Slams Gov. Newsom’s ‘Dictatorial’ Lockdowns, Won’t Be ‘Blackmailed, Bullied Or Used As Muscle’ To Enforce

The sheriff of California’s fourth-largest county, Riverside, has slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom over the most recent COVID-19 lockdown orders, and says that his department won’t be “blackmailed, bullied or used as muscle” against residents during the pandemic, after they were told “there was a potential he would be withholding federal and state funding from counties who did not enforce the orders.”