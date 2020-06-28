California Legislature Votes To Remove Anti-Discrimination Language From State Constitution

Remove discrimination by implementing discrimination. Brilliant.

Maybe it’s time for Asians to start rampaging.

The California legislature voted last week to strike anti-discrimination language from the State Constitution.

In a 30-10 vote, the legislature passed the Assembly Constitutional Amendment No. 5 (ACA 5), which removes the words “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin,” from California’s constitution, which were put in place in 1996 with Proposition 209.

Proposition 209 effectively repealed the state’s Affirmative Action policies, which allowed public institutions such as schools and universities to give preferential treatment to underrepresented groups even if they were less than qualified. As Harvard University has shown, such policies lead to discrimination against Asian Americans especially.