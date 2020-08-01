Calif. Attorney General Sues Trump Admin. Over Memorandum Excluding Illegal Immigrants From 2020 Census

Here’s the real question: what’s the purpose of the census? Isn’t it to establish representation for citizens? Not for illegal visitors (even illegal permanent visitors)?

California is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a decision to exclude illegal immigrants from the 2020 Census.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Tuesday. He has argued that it will skew the state’s congressional maps.

President Trump signed a memorandum last week, which sparked issue with Democrat politicians. They claimed the move oversteps federal authority.