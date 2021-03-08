‘Burn the Mask’ Rallies Take Place Across Idaho

We should have had one of these in Moscow.

About 150 people gathered outside the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to stage one of many “Burn the Mask” rallies.

Reporter Sergio Olmos shared photos and videos from the demonstration held in Boise, which is one of the Idaho cities that currently requires mask-wearing in public. Attendees were seen at the steps of the Statehouse throwing disposable surgical masks into flaming metal barrels. Some of the rally-goers were accompanied by their children, who were encouraged to participate in the mask-burning—that is, until local authorities intervened and demanded the fires be extinguished.