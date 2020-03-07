Brian Williams To Host New Game Show ‘Are You Smarter Than A Journalist?’

NEW YORK, NY—Reliable reporter and decorated Iraq war veteran Brian Williams has been tapped to host a new game show on MSNBC: Are You Smarter than a Journalist?

Contestants will be put up against our nation’s elite journalists with questions like “Is $500 million enough for everyone to get $1 million?” and “How many genders are there?”

“Want to see regular Americans test their intellect against journalists on tough topics like basic math and geography? Then join us on Fridays at 8/7 central for Are You Smarter than a Journalist?!” Williams says in a promo for the show. “The pilot episode was simply a delight to film. I know — I was there.”

Participants will get access to a few lifelines, such as “Dox a Friend,” “Make up an Anonymous Source,” and “Gaslight the Public” to help even the playing field. Those who manage to outsmart journalists from reputable outlets like The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Teen Vogue on topics like economics, addition, subtraction, and basic morality will have a shot at the grand prize of $10 million.

Unfortunately the show was canceled after one episode as the contestant, a “dumb hick farmer” from Iowa, was able to guess that Mike Bloomberg could not have given every American $1 million and walked away with the $10 million prize.