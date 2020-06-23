BREAKING: Rioters Near White House Try To Tear Down Presidential Statue, Set Up ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’

22 June 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

Andrew Jackson scaled

Rioters in Washington, D.C. tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday while others set up a new “autonomous zone” nearby.

The attack on the Jackson statue comes after rioters have destroyed other presidential statues including statues of George WashingtonThomas Jefferson, and Ulysses S. Grant. On Sunday, the American Museum of Natural History in New York City announced that they were removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt.

https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-near-white-house-try-to-tear-down-presidential-statue-set-up-black-house-autonomous-zone

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!