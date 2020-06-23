BREAKING: Rioters Near White House Try To Tear Down Presidential Statue, Set Up ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’

Rioters in Washington, D.C. tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday while others set up a new “autonomous zone” nearby.

The attack on the Jackson statue comes after rioters have destroyed other presidential statues including statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ulysses S. Grant. On Sunday, the American Museum of Natural History in New York City announced that they were removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt.