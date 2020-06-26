BLM Leader: ‘Jesus Christ Is The Most Famous Black Radical Revolutionary In History’

Black liberation theology at its worse.

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday evening, a Black Lives Matter leader described Jesus Christ as “the most famous black radical revolutionary in history.”

Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, part of the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, made the remarks in a combative interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum in which MacCallum asked him about extreme statements he has made.

After pressing him on his apparent defense of violence and calls to “burn down the system,” MacCallum asked Newsome what he thought about a quote from Martin Luther King, who said that he looked forward to the day that people would be focused on God and coming together rather than racial superiority.

“I just want to put up this quote from Martin Luther King, and I’ve heard you talk about Martin Luther King vs. Malcolm X, and you said that he was an anomaly, Martin Luther King,” said MacCallum. “He said, ‘Let us be dissatisfied until that day when nobody will shout, ‘White Power!’ when nobody will shout ‘Black Power!’ but everybody will talk about God’s power and human power. Do you agree with that?”

“I love the Lord,” Newsome responded. “And my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, is the most famous black radical revolutionary in history. He was treated just like Dr. King. He was arrested on occasion, and he was also crucified or assassinated. This is what happens to black activists, we are killed by the government.”

Newsome repeatedly made a point of saying that Jesus was “not white” for the remainder of the program.

“And it’s just the hypocrisy and the white supremacy in America and in the world that show us portraits of a pasty, white Jesus,” said Newsome. “Jesus was not white, we all know this.”

“Okay, you know, I mean, I think Jesus is Jesus to all Christians and people interpret him in imagery in different ways,” MacCallum responded. “Obviously, he was from the Middle East. We all know that. That’s obvious.”

“So, he wasn’t a white man,” Newsome said again. “We all know that, right? We all know Jesus wasn’t white, right?”

Later, as MacCallum was trying to wrap up the segment, Newsome again interjected, “So he wasn’t a white man? Okay.”

Newsome later said that he wanted “black liberation and black sovereignty” and “by any means necessary.”