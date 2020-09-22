BLM Deletes ‘What We Believe’ Section Of Website. Here Are The Agenda Items They No Longer Want You To See.

From Matt Walsh:

Until recently, it was very easy to debunk the idea that Black Lives Matter is a politically mainstream organization focused exclusively on the fight for racial justice. All you had to do was point in the direction of BLM’s official website, which had a tab right at the top called “What We Believe” leading to a section of the site that outlined, well, what they believe. And by their own admission, they believed, and were fighting for, many things that the vast majority of human beings on Earth, whatever their race, would find bizarre or objectionable. But sometime in the past few days, the “What We Believe” page at BlackLivesMatter.com was unceremoniously scrubbed, with no explanation offered publicly.

If you spend a little more time searching on the site now, there are still ominous signs that this is a radical organization. In fact, you don’t have to search that hard at all. The “Herstory” section tells us about the “three radical black organizers” who founded BLM. Actually, they’re all professed Marxists, though that fact is not shared. It also claims that black people are being “systematically and intentionally targeted for demise,” which is patently untrue and completely absurd. There is a one-paragraph detour into LGBT issues but most of the rest of the content in this section and on the rest of the site is relatively sanitary and inoffensive, though there is no shortage of false narratives being peddled.

BLM’s “About” section tells us this about the group’s beliefs and goals: