BLM Deletes ‘What We Believe’ Section Of Website. Here Are The Agenda Items They No Longer Want You To See.

From Matt Walsh:
Until recently, it was very easy to debunk the idea that Black Lives Matter is a politically mainstream organization focused exclusively on the fight for racial justice. All you had to do was point in the direction of BLM’s official website, which had a tab right at the top called “What We Believe” leading to a section of the site that outlined, well, what they believe. And by their own admission, they believed, and were fighting for, many things that the vast majority of human beings on Earth, whatever their race, would find bizarre or objectionable. But sometime in the past few days, the “What We Believe” page at BlackLivesMatter.com was unceremoniously scrubbed, with no explanation offered publicly.
If you spend a little more time searching on the site now, there are still ominous signs that this is a radical organization. In fact, you don’t have to search that hard at all. The “Herstory” section tells us about the “three radical black organizers” who founded BLM. Actually, they’re all professed Marxists, though that fact is not shared. It also claims that black people are being “systematically and intentionally targeted for demise,” which is patently untrue and completely absurd. There is a one-paragraph detour into LGBT issues but most of the rest of the content in this section and on the rest of the site is relatively sanitary and inoffensive, though there is no shortage of false narratives being peddled.
BLM’s “About” section tells us this about the group’s beliefs and goals:
We are expansive. We are a collective of liberators who believe in an inclusive and spacious movement. We also believe that in order to win and bring as many people with us along the way, we must move beyond the narrow nationalism that is all too prevalent in Black communities. We must ensure we are building a movement that brings all of us to the front.
We affirm the lives of Black queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all Black lives along the gender spectrum. Our network centers those who have been marginalized within Black liberation movements.
We are working for a world where Black lives are no longer systematically targeted for demise.
We affirm our humanity, our contributions to this society, and our resilience in the face of deadly oppression.
We are guided by the fact that all Black lives matter, regardless of actual or perceived sexual identity, gender identity, gender expression, economic status, ability, disability, religious beliefs or disbeliefs, immigration status, or location.
We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead.
We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.
We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered.
We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts.
We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.
We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structurerequirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.
We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).
WALSH: BLM Deletes ‘What We Believe’ Section Of Website. Here Are The Agenda Items They No Longer Want You To See.
Until recently, it was very easy to debunk the idea that Black Lives Matter is a politically mainstream organization focused exclusively on the fight for racial justice.