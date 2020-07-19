Black Woman Pours Paint Over BLM Street Art: ‘All Lives Matter!’ ‘We’re Taking Our Country Back!’ ‘Refund The Police!’

On Saturday, activist and At The Well Ministries founder Bevelyn Beatty poured black paint over the Black Lives Matter slogan painted on a New York City street — a mural sanctioned by far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Bevelyn Beatty, a black Christian woman, wore a t-shirt that said “Jesus Matters” and repeatedly called for the refunding of the police as she poured black paint over the far-left movement’s slogan.

Beatty and two black women who accompanied her in “Jesus Matters” t-shirts said that it is time to take “our country back” and that “all lives matter.”

“Take our country back!” Beatty captioned the video of her actions via Instagram (see video below). “We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary! #JesusMatters #RiseUp.”

“We Are: At The Well Ministries,” she wrote, adding, “#BlackLivesMatter #BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. They don’t care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year!”