Black Lives Matter Removed the Insane “What We Believe” Page From Their Website

Maybe their Marxism is holding them back.

Best to pretend it was never the case.

As the 2020 election approaches and people are growing tired of the Black Lives Matter riots, the BLM website has deleted their controversial “What We Believe” page.

No Title BLM’s “what we believe” page, calling for the destruction of the nuclear family among many other radical left wing agenda items, has been deleted pic.twitter.com/qCZxUFMZH4