Black Lives Matter Leader: ‘If This Country Doesn’t Give Us What We Want, Then We Will Burn Down The System’

A good follow-up to Wednesday’s Op-Ed.

I’m quoting this in full.

A Black Lives Matter leader told Fox News on Wednesday evening that if they are not given what they want then they will “burn down” the system.

Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter for Greater New York, part of the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, made the remarks in a combative interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

MacCallum began the interview by noting Newsome’s apparent support for using violence to achieve political goals. “Obviously people watch what you say in that video, that you now want to shove legislation down people’s throats now that you have everyone’s attention, and you also have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations,” said MacCallum. “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?”

“Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that because this country is built upon violence,” said Newsome. “What was the American Revolution? What’s our … diplomacy across the globe? We go in and blow up countries and we replaced their leaders with leaders who would like. So for any American to accuse us of being violent, it’s extremely hypocritical.”

Newsome went on to frame his support of using violence as promoting “self-defense,” stating, “it seems to be the hypocrisy of America that when black people start talking about arming themselves and defending themselves, the talk is violent, but when white people grab assault rifles and go to our nation state capitals, it’s all good.”

After Newsome tried to get MacCallum to discuss her stance on the Second Amendment, she returned to her initial question.

“The only reason I posed that first question to you the way that I did it, I watched you talking on a bunch of different interviews today and you said, ‘burn it down,’” MacCallum said. “You said it, ‘burn it down, it’s time.’ So that makes me think that you want to ‘burn it down.’”

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it,” Newsome responded. “All right. And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation. Like let’s be very real and observe the history of the 1960s. When black people were rioting we have their highest growth and wealth and property ownership.”

“When people get aggressive and they escalate their protests, cops get fired, now, you have police officers, you have Republican politicians talking about police reform,” said Newsome. “I don’t condone nor do I condemn rioting, but I’m just telling what I observed.”

He went on to state, “I just want black liberation and black sovereignty, by any means necessary.”