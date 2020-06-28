Black Lives Matter Group Storms Beverly Hills Residential Area: ‘Eat The Rich!’ ‘Abolish Capitalism Now!’

The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted: “The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City.”

Law enforcement officials had to respond to a large group of Black Lives Matters activists late on Friday night that stormed a Beverly Hills residential neighborhood chanting “Eat the rich!” and “Abolish capitalism now!”

Videos and photographs of the mob flooded social media as they shouted various messages throughout the residential neighborhood and tore down American flags.

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong compiled video highlights from the demonstrators on his Twitter account, noting that the group marched through residential neighborhoods in Beverly Hills shouting “Eat the rich1” and “Abolish capitalism now!” (posts below).

“The Black Lives Matter mob shut down Santa Monica Boulevard, Rodeo Drive, and intersections around the city center,” wrote Cheong. At one point the group “seized a privately owned American flag in a residential suburb, shredding it and pulling it down.” In the residential areas, video shows, the group played “loud music and blocked the streets.”

“The police showed up in full force to arrest members of the Black Lives Matter mob making a nuisance of themselves across residential Los Angeles streets,” Cheong captions one post with video of police arresting members of the group. “One pretended to be injured by the police and forced them to drag him.”