Black Lives Matter, counter-protesters argue in Boise

2 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

BLMProtestImageIt’s not as the Mayor of Boise portrays it. And she wasn’t even there. Idaho Dispatch has videos of the entire event. 

Boise’s chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) held a “Defund the Police” protest in front of the city hall in Boise on June 30th.

As nationwide protests have spread across the country against the police, it took a little longer for Idaho to experience its first “Defund the Police” protest. Boise is Idaho’s largest city and BLM chose it as its first official protest against a police department.

The following recap is most of what we witnessed on the ground during the time we were there from 5:15 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

BLM protesters and counter-protesters, many of whom were armed, exercised their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.

You can see my personal live stream of the event on Facebook or YouTube.

