Biden voter gets hit with vicious truth of what he JUST VOTED FOR as mob surrounds his house

Karma.

[Warning: Language]

“Asking for people to be peaceful is white supremacy”On election night in Portland, hundreds of protesters shut down the streets of SE Portland. They confronted Portlanders at their homes, including a family with a “Biden Harris” sign. #BLM #antifa https://t.co/DIVMm71ifJ pic.twitter.com/ahmJrGBQtL

“There’s my Biden sign,” the man said, desperately trying to show he’s on their side. “Don’t destroy anything. Be peaceful!”

“Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest? You [flowerbedding] white [donkey] privilege old man!” replied one of the mob members.

“You ask for a peaceful protest. It’s white supremacy!” yelled another.

“Asking people to be peaceful is white supremacy!” continued the mob’s cry.

“I’m on your side!” he pleads.

“No you’re not!” yelled a mostly peaceful woman in reply.