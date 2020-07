Biden To Save Taxpayers Nearly 30% By Selecting Female VP

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden has announced he will be selecting a female vice president, a move many assumed was pandering to the ladyfolk. But it’s actually a brilliant move, according to top analysts, since the move will save taxpayers almost 30% on the vice president’s salary.

