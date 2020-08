Biden Tells Staffers To Pick Any Black Person For VP ‘Since They All Think The Same Anyway’

WILMINGTON, DE—According to sources within the Joe Biden campaign, staffers have been instructed to pick “any black person” for vice president, “since they all think the same anyway.”

https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-tells-staffers-to-pick-any-black-person-for-vp-since-they-all-think-the-same-anyway/