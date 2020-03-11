But the People’s Democratic Republic of Moscow tells a different story. Moscow loves their socialists.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Idaho’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, and he was virtually tied with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in early statewide returns in Washington.

Biden collected 46,560 votes in Idaho’s primary to 41,104 for Sanders.

It was the first time Idaho Democrats used a primary. In 2016, they used a caucus to select Sanders over Hillary Clinton. President Barack Obama handily won the Democratic contest in Idaho over Clinton in 2008.

Sanders didn’t make a stop in Idaho during the 2020 campaign, though he spoke at a few Idaho rallies in 2016. Biden held an Idaho event in August, drawing more than 100 donors.