Biden played “Despacito” on his phone at a Hispanic campaign event. Wait till you read these lyrics!

Biden’s gaffe-ridden campaign is a gift that proves God loves us and wants us to be happy. 

Yesterday was no exception when Biden spoke at a Hispanic heritage event for his campaign.

As he walked up to the lectern he played the 2017 Spanish hit song “Despacito” on his cell phone.

Watch the awkward video below:

@JoeBiden steps out and starts playing Despacito from his phone. pic.twitter.com/V5lkUBOoCb

Here is the beginning of the chorus, translated into English:

 

Slowly,

I want to breathe your neck slowly

Let me tell you things in your ears

So that you remember when you’re not with me

Slowly

