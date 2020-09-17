Biden played “Despacito” on his phone at a Hispanic campaign event. Wait till you read these lyrics!

Biden’s gaffe-ridden campaign is a gift that proves God loves us and wants us to be happy.
Yesterday was no exception when Biden spoke at a Hispanic heritage event for his campaign.
As he walked up to the lectern he played the 2017 Spanish hit song “Despacito” on his cell phone.
Watch the awkward video below:
@JoeBiden steps out and starts playing Despacito from his phone. pic.twitter.com/V5lkUBOoCb
Here is the beginning of the chorus, translated into English:
Slowly,
I want to breathe your neck slowly
Let me tell you things in your ears
So that you remember when you’re not with me
Slowly