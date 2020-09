At a CNN Town Hall event hosted by Anderson Cooper Thursday night, Joe Biden made the outrageous and balloonheaded claim that ALL the people who have died from Covid-19 died thanks to President Trump.

Joe Biden:”If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people – I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.”pic.twitter.com/eoHeop2RaG