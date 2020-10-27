Biden Draws 130 Cars At Rally, Obama Doesn’t Fare Much Better

This is why I expect Trump to win handily.

It’s no secret that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his VP pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have struggled with less than stellar supporter turnout at their events, drawing crowds so small that local anchors have been left scratching their heads on-air.

For example, on Saturday, only 130 cars reportedly showed up for a Biden drive-in rally at the Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Pennsylvania, according to the New York Post.

Moreover, as reported by CNN’s MJ Lee, Trump supporters gathered where Biden was speaking and waved their flags and honked their horns.