Biden campaign claims bombshell story about Hunter must not be true because Twitter censored it

Really. This is how it went:

Biden denied it was true Twitter banned all tweets about it. Biden said that Twitter’s banning it proved that it was true.

You can’t make this up.

No Title NEW – the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar:”Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo