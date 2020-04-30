#TrustWomen — as long as their allegations are against a Republican.

Otherwise, don’t trust women.

#DemocratLogic

WASHINGTON — A sexual assault allegation is raising Joe Biden’s first big challenge as the Democrats’ presidential nominee, fueling Republican attacks and leaving many in his own party in an uncomfortable bind.

I would say that his apparent senility is his first big challenge.

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who has said Biden assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s. But the story garnered fresh attention this week after two of Reade’s associates said she previously told them about elements of her allegations.

How about her mother calling in to Larry King Live in 1993 asking for advise for her daughter’s sexual assault? That video has now gone viral.

Republicans who are worried about President Donald Trump’s increasingly precarious political standing are seizing on the allegation to portray Democrats as hypocrites who only defend women who allege wrongdoing against conservatives. They are digging in despite the fact that it could renew attention on the multiple sexual assault allegations lodged against Trump.



Democrats, meanwhile, are in an awkward position of vigorously validating women who come forward with their stories while defending the man who will be their standard-bearer in what many in the party consider the most important election of their lifetimes.

https://lmtribune.com/northwest/biden-assault-allegation-tests-strength-of-candidacy/article_b58f9df4-f083-52eb-82b4-dae0fa49c4df.html