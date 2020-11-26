Biden announces plan to offer citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants | Disrn:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a Tuesday evening interview on NBC News that one of his first objectives as president will be offering a “pathway to citizenship” to some 11 million illegal immigrants currently living in the United States.

“I’m going to make a commitment in the first 100 days,” Biden said in the interview, “I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America.”

Though immigration was not a major focus of the 2020 presidential campaign, it was an issue that highlighted stark differences between Biden and incumbent Republican President Trump.

Another area of contrast was the issue of climate change, something Biden also addressed during the NBC interview.