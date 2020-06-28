BET Founder Robert Johnson: Recent Biden Remark ‘Biggest Turnoff I’ve Heard From A Politician In A Long Time’

BET Founder Robert Johnson told Fox News during an interview this week that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t black” remark was one of the biggest turnoffs that he has ever heard from a politician.

“I only speak for myself, I can’t speak for other African Americans,” Johnson said. “I don’t know Joe Biden, I can’t recall when I’ve ever spoken to Joe Biden but there are a couple of things about Vice President Biden it gives me personally a lot of pause about his true belief in African Americans having a equal seat at the table in the Democrat Party on issues that we consider important to us.”

“Now whether he was as he said trying to be a wise guy or whatever, but if you’ve been supposedly hanging out with black people, you’re eight years Obama’s vice president, you don’t think like that,” Johnson continued. “There’s something in you that tells you I can’t be halfway wise guy, halfway cute by telling a black man and by extension every black person listing that if you even think about voting for somebody other than me and then to use this so-called colloquial expression ‘you ain’t black,’ that’s the biggest turn off I’ve heard from a politician in a long time.”