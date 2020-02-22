Bernie Sanders Supporters Defend How He Always Wears A To

U.S.—Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has come under attack for hypocrisy. One common line of attack is that while he claims to be a socialist and always looking out for the interest of the working man, Sander is constantly seen wearing a top hat and monocle while carrying around canvas sacks with dollar signs on them. His supporters have been quick to defend him, though.

