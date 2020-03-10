Bernie Sanders Praises Slave Owners For Free Housing Program

More high-satire.

U.S.—In a televised interview, Bernie Sanders has praised slave owners for their free housing program offered to all slaves working the plantations.

“Of course, the slavery was bad, but the slaves were housed, for free I might add, for their entire employment,” Sanders said in an interview with 60 Minutes. “So it’s unfair to criticize the whole thing. Also, the slaveowners were pretty impressive guys. The plantations were very clean, very nice buildings. I actually honeymooned at one in Virginia back in 1845, and it was an eye-opener for me as to how much propaganda has been used to malign slaveowners and their healthcare, housing, and literacy programs.”

At publishing time, sources had also confirmed that Bernie Sanders had defended hell itself, saying the place of eternal torment has “gotten a bad rap” and “isn’t such a bad place.”