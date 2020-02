Bernie Sanders Frustrated With Having To Ask For Money Instead Of Just Taking It

U.S.—The campaign trail is reportedly taking a toll on Bernie Sanders. The main thing that seems to be wearing him out is the extremely foreign concept of having to convince people to voluntarily hand over money.

