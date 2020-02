Bernie Sanders Confused By New Hampshire State Motto ‘Live Free Or Die’ — ‘Both Of Those Options Sound Horrible’

MANCHESTER, NH—While campaigning in New Hampshire, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was very confused when he saw the phrase “Live Free or Die” on a license plate. “What is that?” he demanded. When someone explained it was the state motto, he was even more confounded. “Both those options sound horrible!” he exclaimed.

https://babylonbee.com/news/bernie-sanders-confused-by-new-hampshire-state-motto-live-free-or-die–both-of-those-options-sound-horrible/