Berlin Authorities Intentionally Placed Children With Pedophiles For 30 Years As Part Of ‘Experiment’, German Media Says

German psychology professor Helmut Kentler reportedly conducted an “experiment” starting in the 1970s that intentionally placed homeless children in homes with pedophile men because he thought that the men would make loving parents.

“A study conducted by the University of Hildesheim has found that authorities in Berlin condoned this practice for almost 30 years. The pedophile foster fathers even received a regular care allowance,” German government-funded public broadcaster DW News reported. “Helmut Kentler (1928-2008) was in a leading position at Berlin’s center for educational research. He was convinced that sexual contact between adults and children was harmless.”