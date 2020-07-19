Berkeley City Council Slashes Police Budget 50% – No More Traffic Stops

The city council in Berkeley, California, on Wednesday voted for radical changes for policing the community, including slashing the budget by 50 percent and pulling cops off the traffic beat.

The 8-0 vote, including one abstention, also removes police from homeless and mental health responses, funds an independent analysis of police calls, and creates a “community safety committee” to implement the changes.

At a certain point, these policies will cause so much crime and chaos that solid, law abiding people will take the law into their own hands, if they aren’t able to vote the morons out of office. That’s the point when the criminals will meet some very rough justice. The politicians will be very lucky if they don’t join the bad boys on the gallows.