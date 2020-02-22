Ban advances on transgender women athletes

Legislation would apply to all Idaho teams in public schools, colleges and universities

BOISE — Legislation preventing transgender women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity headed to the House on Thursday.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the bill by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt after public testimony on Wednesday.

The legislation would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to a student who was born male, even if they identify as female.



Ehardt said the legislation is needed because athletes who are genetically male have physical advantages over females and, as a result, can limit female athletic, economic and self-growth opportunities provided through sports.

“That’s what this is doing — protecting the rights of girls and women and opportunities,” Ehardt told the committee.