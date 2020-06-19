Atlanta Police Officers To Receive $500 Bonuses

Talk about sending mixed messages.

A $500 bonus will be granted to every police officer in the Atlanta. According to the city’s Police Foundation, the bonus will serve as a thank you for officers who have been working amid the coronavirus and recent protests.

Tensions rose within the department after former Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was charged with felony murder. This reportedly prompted an unusual number of “call outs” by police officers exhausted by anti-police sentiment the next day.

Georgia’s governor released a video Thursday, which he captioned “Georgia backs the blue.”

“Know this: we stand with you, we support you and we have your back,” said Brian Kemp. “I don’t know what comes next, but know that you are not alone.”