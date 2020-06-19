Atlanta PD Calls Out Sick En Masse As Former Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

In the hours after the Fulton County DA charged a former Atlanta Police Department officer with murder – and another with aggravated assault – after he shot and mortally wounded 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks following a stop, the Atlanta Police Department reported that it experienced a “higher than usual” volume of officer call-outs.

Apparently, the department received enough complaints claiming cops were just walking off the job that its social media department had to tweet out a clarification: “The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call-outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations and remain able to respond to incidents.”