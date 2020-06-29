Assaults Break Out As Catholics Defend Statue From Hundreds Threatening Destruction; Priest Offers ‘History Lesson’

More coming on “no platforming”.

Catholics and other supporters showed up on Saturday to defend a statue of St. Louis’ namesake from desecration and destruction by hundreds gathered to protest alleged racism.

As Catholic leaders and followers prayed openly in front of the statue of King Louis IX and even offered a “history lesson” to angered protesters, assaults erupted and vandalism was committed.

“The Rev. Stephen Schumacher, a priest with the St. Louis Archdiocese is attempting to provide a history lesson on King Louis IX,” reported Joel Currier of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s being shouted down.”