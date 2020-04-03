Asotin County reports first COVID-19 case

Asotin County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 today.

According to a news release from Asotin County Public Health, the person is hospitalized. No other information on the patient, such as age or sex, was included in the news release.

Officials at the health department are tracing and giving guidance to the patient’s close contacts.

Though it is the first confirmed case in the county, the news release says health officials believe the illness caused by the coronavirus has been circulating in the country for a few weeks and more cases will be detected.