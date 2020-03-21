Army Deploys To New York As NYC Reports 1 Coronavirus Death Per Hour On Friday

Summary:

  • Massive surge in number of deaths and cases in UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France
  • New York, New Jersey deaths, cases accelerate;
  • NY Gov Cuomo: “months, not weeks” to control virus
  • NYC airspace closed after positive Air Traffic Controller test
  • NJ declares full state lockdown; “will take action” for people not following precautions
  • FDA authorizes first 45-minute COVID-19 test
  • US Fiscal Aid package around $2 trillion (10% of GDP), Kudlow
  • Officials increasingly calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics

